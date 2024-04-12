Missouri saw the steepest rent increases in the nation last year . The financial pressure is hitting renters at a time when the cost of living is leading to tightening budgets and credit card debt.

In St. Louis, the rising cost of rental properties are putting families at risk of financial ruin, homelessness and even health issues.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Action St. Louis executive director Kayla Reed and data coordinator Teela Gajewski shared their findings from a study on the rental landscape of St. Louis in 2023. The report draws on surveys of tenants about their rent, maintenance and condition of their residences. The report also documents how out-of-state property managers drive up the cost of living in communities with low income households, average rent by neighborhood, and eviction rates.

We also heard from Isaiah Di Lorenzo, a landlord from south St. Louis, and other personal anecdotes from listeners on navigating the ever-rising cost of rent. To hear that and more, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or by clicking the play button below.

Rent in St. Louis has gotten out of control. Here’s why and what's being done about it Listen • 30:22

