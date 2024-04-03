Kids and adults are putting the buzz in St. Louis spelling bees

There were no easy words for Sonia Kulkarni on March 5. The 8th-grade spelling bee champion from John Burroughs School stood on a stage, and, one after the other, she spelled words like sprechstimme, cotoneaster, groenendael and onychorrhexis.

She navigated 16 rounds of head-to-head competition. She spelled “rectrix” (a bird’s flight feathers) and then “suspiration” (a long, deep sigh) and then she stopped.

There were no more words, or competitors, left. For the second time in as many years, she became St. Louis’ regional spelling bee champion.

“I was confident, but I was also very stressed and pressured because it's my last year of competing,” Kulkarni told St. Louis on the Air. “I understand that there have been spellers who have won regionals and gone to nationals and everything. But the next year, they lose… so I did not want that to happen to me.”

Kulkarni has been seriously competing in spelling bees since the 5th grade. In 2023, she won her first regional competition. The win landed her a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C., where more than 230 students competed against each other. Kulkarni tied for 23rd place.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Sonia Kulkari, 13, the 2024 St. Louis Regional Spelling Bee champion, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the Public Media Commons in Grand Center. Kulkari will represent the St. Louis region at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

This year, she wants to go all the way.

This is the 13-year-old’s last chance to ascend to the highest heights of spelling bee competition. This year she’s doubled down on her training regimen, practicing words for hours. She’s dropped piano to focus on spelling.

“It is hard to get back up and continue participating in the bee, and to keep fighting even if you faced a loss,” she said. “That's really tough to do. But I just have a passion for words…I've put in so much work. I'm not gonna give up for my last year. So, I'm just gonna try and give it my all.”

It’s not just kids trying to best their peers in spelling showdowns. On Friday, 22 adult contestants will compete at in a spelling bee for the causes of their choice.

Tee Parks is competing for the Freedom Community Center. She decided to enter the bee to avenge her 3rd-grade spelling bee defeat. That loss came after she stumbled on the placement of the “u” in the word “guaranteed.”

“I'll never forget that,” Parks said. “That little 9-year-old in me is ready to come back for that win that she knows she deserved — and we won't be missing any ‘u’s this go round.”

Related event

What: Adult Spelling Bee Presented by Date Ideas & Things To Do

When: April 5, 2024, 6 p.m.

Where: Work & Leisure (3015 Locust St., St. Louis, MO) Spine Bookstore & Café (1982 Arsenal St, St. Louis, MO)

