The complicated, charitable life of Bryan Mullanphy, St. Louis’ 10th mayor

St. Louis streets transformed this weekend into a sea of green as thousands of revelers celebrated St. Patrick’s Day. The city’s Irish community has a long history, which includes St. Louis’ 10th mayor, Bryan Mullanphy, who served a one-year term from 1847 to 1848.

Mullanphy, whose name persists on streets and public buildings, was not a typical politician of his day. The son of the city’s first millionaire, his behavior sparked both scandal and praise. He left behind a complicated record of eccentricity, independence and charity.

“He didn't really worry about what people thought of him,” said Jackie Dana, author of the Unseen St. Louis newsletter on Substack. On St. Patrick’s Day, she published a deep dive into Mullanphy’s life and legacy. Dana said she came away from her research with new appreciation for a figure whose personal life — records indicate he struggled with mental health issues, and he was a lifelong bachelor — remains largely a mystery.

Mullanphy’s term as mayor came at a time when St. Louis had recently absorbed thousands of Irish immigrants fleeing famine. Many settled in an impoverished neighborhood in the city’s north known as the Kerry Patch.

“He had a really rough life. But he saw these immigrants and the struggles that they went through,” Dana said. “I think that it must have been very difficult to be somebody who cared so much about the poor, and realized there was only so much he could do.”

Mullanphy died of cholera at 42 in 1851, three years after leaving office. He left one-third of his fortune to the City of St. Louis, valued between $200,000 and $250,000, which funded the creation of the Mullanphy Emigrant Home and other services to help European immigrants arriving in St. Louis.

Mullanphy’s legacy has faded, but he shouldn’t be forgotten, urged Dana.

“I think we can look back at somebody like him as somebody who … wanted to help people and do something that was kind, that was right, and didn't hold it against people who were poor and were just looking for a better life.”

