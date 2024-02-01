For ‘Hairspray’ lead Caroline Eiseman, St. Louis show is a homecoming

Since 2022, Caroline Eiseman has donned the big hair of teen dance phenom Tracy Turnblad in more than 100 performances of “Hairspray.” It was a role she never thought she’d land — until she did.

“It kind of felt like a pipe dream, like something that wasn't actually going to happen for me,” Eiseman, a St. Louis native, told St. Louis on the Air. “It was something I had wanted for a very long time.”

Eiseman is returning to St. Louis with the touring production of “Hairspray” on Feb. 8-9 and going to Rolla on Feb. 21. She started performing as Tracy Turnblad as a standby, meaning she had to be ready to play multiple roles in case another actor couldn’t perform. In 2023, she was elevated to the role full time.

There’s a big difference between standby and full time: “I am a lot more tired, in the best way,” she said.

“I leave the stage about five times in [those] two hours. I take a sip of water and I run back, or I change my costume, and I run back on. I am experiencing the craziest marathon every night. I have learned so much about myself as a performer, [and] I have learned so much about myself as an actor," she said. “I love performing, and getting to do it every night — sometimes twice a day — is the greatest gift I could have ever been given.”

Related Event

What: “Hairspray” National Tour

When: Feb. 8-9 in St. Louis; Feb. 21 in Rolla

For location and ticket details: Hairspraytour.com

