A Missouri man vanished in 2013. A YouTuber tracked him to the bottom of a pond

On December 29, 2013, Donnie Erwin drove off from his home in Camden County, Missouri. It was the last time the 59-year-old Army veteran was seen alive. His fate became a mystery that persisted for the next decade.

Last month, almost exactly ten years later, Erwin’s family finally got some answers. On December 24, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced his car had been located at the bottom of a pond. Erwin’s remains were recovered nearby.

“It was a whirlwind of emotions,” Yvonne Erwin-Bowen, Erwin’s sister, told St. Louis on the Air. “I had accepted in my heart that I would probably never find my brother in my lifetime.”

Despite ongoing interest from police departments and an online community on Facebook, Erwin’s disappearance went unsolved for years. That changed when James Hinkle, a freelance videographer and operator of the Echo Divers YouTube channel, began searching with a drone in areas along Erwin’s last known route.

On December 14, while searching with a drone, Hinkle spotted Erwin’s 2002 Hyundai Elantra underwater at the bottom of a pond.

The search to that point had proved frustrating. Hinkle had covered several areas, including bodies of water, only to come up empty.

“I had all kinds of disappointments,” he said. “Every time I went somewhere and ran sonar, or drove around, or looked in this pond or that pond, and it wasn't Donnie, it was very disappointing.”

Over the last week, Hinkle’s discovery of Erwin’s remains has made national news, from CNN to the Washington Post to the New York Times.

“I hope this inspires other people,” Hinkle said. “If you’ve got somebody missing in your area, sometimes just going and driving around and looking, getting your boots on the ground and eyes on something — maybe you turn something up? It happens.”

