How to prepare for complex family dynamics and divisive issues at holiday gatherings

With many seasonal holidays approaching, people are preparing potluck dishes and festive playlists for get-togethers of all sorts. Many are also getting ready to navigate complex, and often fraught, family dynamics.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dr. Marva Robinson on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at St. Louis Public Radio’s headquarters in Grand Center.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, clinical psychologist Dr. Marva Robinson shared practical tips for navigating some of those complicated family relationships.

“Focus on compassionate empathy versus one side being right or the other,” Robinson said.

She also offered guidance to help people manage physical and psychological space, especially around war and politics — two topics with potential to be very divisive.

“I generally recommend, for Thanksgiving and large gatherings, to not have the news playing in the background because that can be triggering. You can't control for which images may pop up or who may want to turn into a different news station.”

To hear more advice from Dr. Marva Robinson, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

Dr. Marva Robinson joins 'St. Louis on the Air' Listen • 24:42

