North St. Louis native Sexyy Red heats up her hometown with 'Hood Hottest Princess Tour'

St. Louis rappers are topping music charts and racking up streaming numbers. The variety of hip-hop acts include Big Boss Vette to Smino — who have both released critically acclaimed albums. Another St. Louis rapper, Jordan Ward, recently performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk.

But the fastest rising star from St. Louis is arguably Sexyy Red. The northside native is currently on the road performing the “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.” On Monday, the tour’s stop at Chaifetz Arena was full of screaming fans as she shined — by simply being herself.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Chad Davis, who attended the concert, observed that the St. Louis pride was on full display. “Hip-hop artists from St. Louis have really exploded over the past year. Whenever they have their own shows where they get to come back to the region, you just get a big boost of energy that you may not see for someone not from the St. Louis area.”

Sexyy Red, born Janae Wherry, is beloved for her candor with her fans in person and online. Her lyrics reflect her unapologetic attitude about her sexuality and lifestyle, which often draws nearly as much criticism as praise. That authenticity has earned her one-million followers on X, over sixteen million monthly listeners on Spotify, and features from contemporary hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Sexyy Red’s fanbase varies, but she’s got the attention of Gen Z. Davis said the crowd at the sold out concert was, “Very, very young, very diverse. A lot of white people, a lot of black people. It was everybody. After 50 years, hip hop has become the biggest genre in the world. So you're gonna get crowds at a lot of these shows that are pretty diverse that run a wide gamut.”

See more photos from Sexyy Red's performance by photojournalist Brian Munoz below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans react as Sexyy Red performs on Monday at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sexyy Red performs for a sold out crowd north of 7,000 on Monday at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bankroll Hank takes a puff of a joint on Monday during an opening set for Sexyy Red at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans watch as Sexyy Red performs for a sold out crowd north of 7,000 on Monday at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sexyy Red performs for a sold out crowd north of 7,000 on Monday at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans watch as Sexyy Red performs on Monday at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sexyy Red performs for a sold out crowd north of 7,000 on Monday at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans watch as Sexyy Red performs on Monday at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans watch as Sexyy Red performs for a sold out crowd north of 7,000 on Monday at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

For more about Sexyy Red’s meteoric rise to fame listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

North St. Louis native Sexyy Red heats up her hometown with 'Hood Hottest Princess Tour' Listen • 19:04

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Ulaa Kuziez is our production intern. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.