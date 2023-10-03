The Grand Motel, once a hotbed of crime, will become a center for abuse survivors

In 2022, the Grand Motel was shut down by the City of St. Louis for being a nuisance property. For years the motel was a hotbed of crime that hosted prostitution and drug dealing, and first responders were routinely dispatched to address opioid overdoses.

Now, the property once known for raucous and seedy activity is undergoing a physical and narrative renovation.

Realtor Monique Buchanan is the new owner of the Grand Motel in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in St. Louis. Where other developers might see an opportunity to level and start anew, Buchanan told St. Louis on the Air that she was compelled to breathe new life into the property after a tour with former Alderman Brandon Bosley.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio The Grand Motel in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis, photographed on Monday. The motel, known as a hot spot for sex work and drug abuse, has been purchased by Monique Buchanan, with the intention of turning it into an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.

“[Bosley] asked me: ‘Is there something you could do here? We don't want all this prostitution. We don't want all of this fentanyl, this heroin, this cocaine,’” Buchanan recalled of her conversation with the former alderman, who added that, “‘We want a community like the Central West End, where you can walk down the street [and] you're not afraid. We want to have ice cream shops, we want to live like productive citizens.’”

Buchanan sees the former Grand Motel — which will be known as the Eagle’s Nest Domestic Violence Center — as a place to address inaccessible resources for people facing homelessness while escaping violent home environments. It’s an option she wishes she had as a child.

“As a little kid, I was scared all day. I walked around like I was tough, but on the inside I was broken,” Buchanan said. “I pray that everyone that walks through the doors of the Eagle's Nest Domestic Violence Center walks out a healthy adult. It took me and my sister years to recover from the things that we endured. We want to help save lives.”

