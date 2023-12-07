Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.

Prior to her work in public radio, Sheila spent more than 20 years as an anchor and reporter at television stations in Des Moines (KCCI), Wisconsin, Omaha (WOWT/KMTV), Las Vegas and Sioux City. Her dedication to quality journalism brought accolades from the Upper Midwest Emmys, PMJA, Associated Press, Midwest Broadcast Journalism Association and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. She was instrumental in helping her previous employer, KWIT-KOJI: Siouxland Public Media, win six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and a national award.

Sheila’s life extends far beyond the newsroom. She graduated in 2022 with a master’s degree in organizational leadership while serving in many volunteer roles. This list includes the Iowa Broadcast News Association (President), Midwest Broadcast Journalism Association, Girls Inc. of Sioux City, Junior League and youth volleyball coach (Go Stars!).

Sheila lives in Sioux City with her husband Ed, 10-year-old daughter Anna and an energetic cat named Lucky. In her spare time, she enjoys attending concerts, cultural events, theatre performance, golfing and drinking cheap champagne.