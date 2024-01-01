Sam Stecklow is a journalist for The Invisible Institute. He works on the Civic Police Data Project, investigations throughout the organization, and II’s initiative to expand its police data and journalism work throughout Illinois.

Sam has been II’s lead FOIA journalist since 2018. Outside of the Invisible Institute, Sam has been an editor with the South Side Weekly for over seven years, a journalist on a collaborative team between the Salt Lake Tribune and PBS Frontline that investigated police shootings throughout Utah, and a FOIA consultant for organizations such as Preservation Chicago and the Chicago Independent Media Alliance.

His reporting and editing has won and been a finalist for local and national awards. As a freelance writer, Sam has appeared in New York Magazine, Chicago Magazine, the Chicago Reader, Salt Lake City Weekly, The Awl, Gawker, The Morning News, and MEL Magazine.