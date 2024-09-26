© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
We Live Here: 10 Years After the Ferguson Uprising

Ferguson started with strangers and endures with family, even when they leave

By Chad Davis
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
Kayla Reed and Brittany Packnett Cunningham found their voices as activists during the Ferguson Uprising. They also forged a bond and strong friendship. So what happens when Brittany leaves St. Louis and Kayla stays? And how does that impact the community work they did over the years?

Credits: This episode was produced by Chad Davis and edited by executive producer Kris Husted. With production assistance from Danny Wicentowski and Emily Woodbury. Greg Munteanu did the audio mixing and podcast design. Brian Heffernan provided editorial guidance.

Special thanks to Kameel Stanley.

The theme music is by Cassie Morgan and remixed by Mvstermind. Additional music provided by Drake Stafford and Kai Engel.

Financial support for this episode comes from the River City Journalism Fund.

We Live Here is a production of St. Louis Public Radio in collaboration with the Midwest Newsroom.

We Live Here: 10 Years After the Ferguson Uprising We Live Here: 10 Years after FergusonMidwest Newsroom
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
