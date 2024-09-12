'Ferguson and beyond' — A live community conversation 10 years later

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR news co-hosted "Ferguson and Beyond: A Community Conversation 10 Years Later" at Greater St. Mark Family Church, just miles from the epicenter of protests sparked by the killing of Michael Brown, Jr. by a Ferguson police officer in August 2014. This bonus episode presents highlights from that event, with a panel and audience Q&A moderated by NPR “Morning Edition” host Michel Martin and a special performance by St. Louis spoken word artist, poet, and community arts educator Pacia Elaine Anderson.

The panelists include:



Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones

Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle

Brittany Packnett Cunningham, co-founder of Campaign Zero

Clifton Kinnie, a teacher and activist who founded Our Destiny STL

Zack Boyers, CEO of U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance

Credits: In cooperation with NPR, "Ferguson and Beyond" was produced by Elaine Cha, with audio mixing and editing by Emily Woodbury and podcast design by Greg Munteanu. Ryan Schulte was the audio engineer. The executive producer was Alex Heuer.

Special thanks to Miya Norfleet, Brian Heffernan, Jonathan Ahl, Chad Davis, Brian Munoz, Leslie Davis, Sophie Broz and Fontella Bradford.

From NPR, thanks to Michel Martin, Erika Aguilar and Lindsay Totty, and to everyone else who helped make this event happen.

Our thanks also to Greater St. Mark Family Church.

The theme music is by Cassie Morgan and remixed by Mvstermind. Additional music was provided by Drake Stafford and Kai Engel.