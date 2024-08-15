What do you do when you get so angry, the emotion overtakes you? When injustice sparks a fire that won’t die down? For artists during the Ferguson Uprising, their craft offered them a way to make sense of Michael Brown Jr.’s killing. This special episode features songs, poems and a play from St. Louis-based artists who — 10 years later — are still reflecting on how Ferguson changed them and their art.

This episode features:



Basmin and Teri Bennett’s performance of Basmin’s play “Stay Out Dem Streets” and Basmin’s song “Time4theChange”

Lillian Gardner’s poem “An Ode to Humanity”

Mvstermind’s song “Halal”

Pacia Elaine Anderson’s untitled poem

Cheeraz Gormon’s poem “Stillness”

St. Louis Story Stitchers’ song “Victor not Victim”

For a clean version of the episode, listen here.:

The art of the Ferguson Uprising in words and music (Clean) We Live Here: 10 years after the Ferguson Uprising, Episode 3 Listen • 23:36

Credits: This episode was produced by Ulaa Kuziez and edited by Emily Woodbury. Greg Munteanu did the audio mixing and podcast design. Kris Husted is our executive producer. Brian Heffernan provided editorial guidance. Special thanks to Kameel Stanley.

The theme music is by Cassie Morgan and remixed by Mvstermind.

We Live Here is a production of St. Louis Public Radio in collaboration with the Midwest Newsroom.