The new ‘talk’ and the legacy of Mike Brown

Michael Brown Jr. has become a symbol and a gateway for people to talk about racial injustice and policing. This episode of We Live Here explores how people, 10 years after the Ferguson Uprising, view Brown’s legacy, what young adults today know about his story and how his memory has shaped new conversations about race and justice. We talk to Kenny Watts, a former classmate of Brown's at Normandy High School and now an art teacher there. We also look into the DOC DASH program and how its founder, Kimberly St. Clair, is training students to safely communicate with police during a traffic stop.

