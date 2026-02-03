St. Louis Alderman Bret Narayan on public safety, the sheriff and liquor licenses

Bret Narayan’s first election to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen in 2019 was unusual.

He won a five-way race to fill a vacant seat in the old 24th Ward, centered around Dogtown, with 55% of the vote. But in his 2023 race for the new 4th Ward, he actually came in second in the primary to another incumbent, Joe Vaccaro, before winning in April.

Narayan said running against a former colleague did not give him pause.

“There was still, frankly, work that I felt was unfinished, and I wanted to see if I could come back and if the voters would have me back to finish up what I started,” he said recently during an appearance on the Politically Speaking podcast. That work included ongoing efforts to reduce crime and improve city services.

Halfway through his second term, Narayan chairs the Public Safety Committee. Although it no longer has direct oversight of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, its members still oversee the building division, fire department and jail.

Narayan voted for a 2020 plan to shutter the north St. Louis jail known as the Workhouse, which is now being demolished. But he said there are concerns with housing people who could be detained in medium-security conditions at the downtown City Justice Center.

“I think the biggest complaint that we've heard from inmates is that they're in their cells for 23 hours a day, and I think that's enough to make virtually anyone unhappy,” he said.

But he added that with ward reduction and new faces at the board, it’s unlikely that any discussion about a second facility would move forward.

Here’s what else Narayan discussed on the podcast: