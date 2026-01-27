Missouri state rep says bill to unmask ICE is about taking a stand – even with long odds

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Missouri state Rep. Ray Reed talks about why his bill to require federal agents to identify themselves and not wear masks is needed.

While the chances of that bill passing in the GOP controlled legislature are small, Reed said it’s important to take a stand.

“Everyone knows that Democrats have an uphill battle in Jefferson City, but that does not mean we don't continue to fight the good fight while we're there, using all the power we have,” Reed said.

Reed was first elected in 2024 to represent Missouri’s 83rd District, which includes St. Louis County municipalities such as Richmond Heights, Brentwood, Shrewsbury and Maplewood. He serves on committees dealing with professional licensing and registration, tourism, and government efficiency.

Here’s what else Reed had to say during the program:

Reed is confident that Democrats can break the GOP supermajority

He also thinks a ballot initiative that would make it more difficult for most constitutional amendments to get enacted will be defeated. “As long as Republicans are continuing to overreach against the will of the people, I think you'll continue to see pushback through ballot initiatives,” he said.

Reed is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt this August. Reed has more than $100,000 in campaign funds on hand, compared to around $19,000 for Dimmitt. “I intend to earn the support of my district,” he said.

Reed is a Brentwood native who previously served as an intern for Gov. Jay Nixon.

He ran for Congress in 2022 in Missouri’s 2nd District, losing in the Democratic primary to then-state Rep. Trish Gunby.

After state Rep. Sarah Unsicker was term-limited out of office, Reed won the race to succeed her.

