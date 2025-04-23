State Rep. George Hruza on why Missouri should eliminate the capital gains tax

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, state Rep. George Hruza talks about some of the major issues moving through the Missouri House with about four weeks left in this year’s session.

Hruza said it would be a wise idea for the state to get rid of its capital gains tax to spur residents’ income growth. He was the original sponsor of that idea, which was combined with a broader tax bill that’s still moving through the legislative process.

The Republican represents Missouri’s 89th District, which includes municipalities like Town and Country, Des Peres and Huntleigh. He won election to his seat last year after House Speaker Dean Plocher hit term limits and ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state.

Here’s what else Hruza said on the program:

Even though his district voted for a constitutional amendment last year to protect abortion rights, Hruza supported a measure that would repeal and replace it. That proposed amendment, if approved by voters, would allow the legislature to ban abortion except in some instances involving rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities and the life of the mother.

While the Missouri House is known for being contentious, Hruza said he’s been able to work well with a number of Democrats on health care-related issues. In addition to his legislative duties, Hruza is a dermatologist.

He discussed his bill that would require K-12 and higher education institutions to incorporate the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism into their codes of conduct. Hruza stressed this would not punish people for criticizing Israel but rather for engaging in antisemitic behavior — such as blocking Jewish students from entering buildings.

Hruza lived in Ladue for 28 years before moving to Huntleigh. In 2022, he unsuccessfully ran for the state Senate — losing an expensive contest to Democratic Sen. Tracy McCreery.

Hruza defeated Democrat Eric Morse last year by about 15 percentage points.

