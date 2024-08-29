Democrat Mark Osmack makes his case for Missouri treasurer against incumbent Vivek Malek

Mark Osmack had been out of the electoral fray for a while, but he never completely abandoned his passion for Missouri politics.

Osmack, a Valley Park native and Army veteran, previously ran for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District seat and for state Senate. Now he’s the Democratic nominee for state treasurer after receiving a phone call from Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Russ Carnahan asking him to run.

“There's a lot of decision-making and processing and evaluation that goes into it, which is something I am very passionate and interested in,” Osmack said this week on an episode of Politically Speaking.

Osmack is squaring off against state Treasurer Vivek Malek, who was able to easily win a GOP primary against several veteran lawmakers, including House Budget Chairman Cody Smith and state Sen. Andrew Koenig.

While Malek was able to attract big donations to his political action committee and pour his own money into the campaign, Osmack isn’t worried that he won’t be able to compete in November. Since Malek was appointed to his post, Osmack contends he hasn’t proven that he’s a formidable opponent in a general election.

“His actions and his decision-making so far in his roughly two-year tenure in that office have been questionable,” Osmack said.

Among other things, Osmack was critical of Malek for placing unclaimed property notices on video gaming machines usually found in gas stations or convenience stores. The legality of the machines has been questioned for some time.

As Malek explained on his own episode of Politically Speaking, he wanted to make sure the unclaimed property program was as widely advertised as possible. But he acknowledged it was a mistake to put the decals close to the machines and ultimately decided to remove them.

Osmack said: “This doesn't even pass the common sense sniff test of, ‘Hey, should I put state stickers claiming you might have a billion dollars on a gambling machine that is not registered with the State of Missouri?’ If we're going to give kudos for him acknowledging the wrong thing, it never should have been done in the first place.”

Osmack’s platform includes supporting programs providing school meals using Missouri agriculture products and making child care more accessible for the working class.

He said the fact that Missouri has such a large surplus shows that it’s possible to create programs to make child care within reach for parents.

“It is quite audacious for [Republicans] to brag about $8 billion, with a B, dollars in state surplus, while we offer next to no social services to include pre-K, day care, or child care,” Osmack said.

Here’s are other topics Osmack discussed on the show: