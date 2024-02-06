State Rep. Kathy Steinhoff pans Missouri open school enrollment proposal

Democratic state Rep. Kathy Steinhoff is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where she spoke about education legislation, including her opposition to a bill that would provide open school enrollment statewide.

That plan recently passed the House and now moves to the Senate.

The freshman lawmaker and former teacher was first elected to her post in 2022, representing a district that includes a portion of the city of Columbia.

Here’s what Steinhoff talked about during the show:

Her journey from the classroom to the Missouri General Assembly.

Her opposition to efforts to bar transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

Her take on whether lawmakers will be able to pass a bill reauthorizing the Federal Reimbursement Allowance. That’s a tax paid by hospitals that helps fund the state’s Medicaid program.

Steinhoff spent 34 years teaching in Columbia. She also was president of the Columbia NEA and was heavily involved in negotiating union contracts.

When state Rep. Martha Stevens declined to run for reelection, Steinhoff entered the race to succeed her in Missouri’s 45th District. She ran unopposed in the primary and general election.

Steinhoff serves on the House Budget, Elementary and Secondary Education and Pensions committees.

