Rep. Ian Mackey is not optimistic for a fruitful 2024 Missouri legislative session

State Rep. Ian Mackey is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked about his concerns around the upcoming legislative session and the 2024 elections.

Mackey represents Missouri’s 99th House District, which takes in St. Louis County cities like Clayton, Ladue and Olivette. He was first elected to the Missouri House in 2018, and won reelection in 2020 and 2022.

Here’s what Mackey discussed on the show:

His expectations for the 2024 session, particularly whether his GOP colleagues would try to push restrictions on adult transgender people getting hormone therapy or gender transition surgery. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued emergency rules on that subject earlier this year, but withdrew them before they went into effect.

Why he’s not calling for GOP House Speaker Dean Plocher to step down from his post. Plocher has been under fire after the Missouri Independent reported he received House reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid for by his campaign.

His support of House Minority Leader Crystal Quade’s gubernatorial bid and why he’s not worried that she’s now facing Springfield businessman Mike Hamra in a Democratic primary.

Whether a looming primary between U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell will fragment the Democratic coalition that other candidates may need to rely on next year.

Mackey has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Westminster College and a law degree from Suffolk University in Boston.

He serves on House committees dealing with crime prevention, K-12 education and the judiciary.