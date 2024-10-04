John E. Larson

John Larson brings to KMST almost 30 years’ experience in sales and marketing, with particular focus on the entertainment industry. John has worked in radio, television, film, and live events in the major markets of Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, as well as in smaller markets like St. Paul, MN and St. Louis, MO. Through his talent management business, Sound of Success, John trained and cultivated djs, actors, comedians, and voiceover talents for live events, radio, film, and television for such clients as Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Reebok, Coca-Cola, the American Cancer Society, Hearst Magazines, Ranken Jordan Children’s Hospital, and the St. Louis Rams. John has more than two decades of experience in radio, beginning his career as a live mix artist in St. Paul, and growing to become a regular player and guest host on major morning shows across the nation. As a complement to this work, John became interested in technical communications - particularly with respect to new marketing media provided by the internet and social networking. He became a web developer and hardware server manager, and has served clients through campaign and project creation and management with concentrations in content development, graphic design, and video creation and editing.

John lives on a small horse ranch in Owensville, Missouri, with his wife and four kids. When he’s not behind the mic as the local voice of NPR’s All Things Considered, he can usually be found behind the handlebars of his Harley Davidson.