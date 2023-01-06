Peggy LoweInvestigative Reporter | KCUR
Peggy Lowe is a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. She strives to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today, she says, the beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. Lowe is telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety.
Lester, an 84-year-old white man who lives in Kansas City’s Northland neighborhood, was charged with two felonies for shooting Ralph Yarl on the night of April 13, after the Black teen mistakenly arrived at the wrong address.
Andrew “Dan” Lester, 84, has a preliminary hearing in Clay County Court on Thursday and Friday, where the high-profile case will be held with limited media coverage and a gag on what attorneys can say outside of court.
Andrew D. Lester appeared for a three-minute hearing at the Clay County Courthouse for a formal reading of his two felony charges, first degree assault and armed criminal action. Meanwhile, Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing the teen’s family, said the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the shooting as a federal hate crime.
Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced the charges against Andrew D. Lester late Monday afternoon after days of national outcry.
Federal judge allows Missouri ban on enforcing federal gun laws to stay in place while state appealsMissouri is appealing a federal judge’s decision striking down the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which allows citizens to file suit for up to $50,000 if they believe that police enforcement of federal gun laws violated their right to keep and bear arms.
The campaign will ultimately spend $1 billion to humanize Jesus and Christianity, asking “How did the world's greatest love story become known as a hate group?” The ads are funded, in part, by Hobby Lobby, known for its advocacy of conservative causes.
The report says 978 children went missing from foster care in the state in 2019.
A federal grand jury indictment unsealed on Wednesday says Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, Missouri, threatened to “murder” U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and another congressman from Tennessee.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday requested a federal disaster declaration in 13 counties along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, which will...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make a federal disaster declaration this week, which can’t come too soon for farmers and others needing...
The 11 levees that failed last week during catastrophic flooding along the Missouri River were maintained by local associations or private owners, with...
On a bitter cold January day in 2014, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker met a crowd of cameras, microphones and shouting reporters on the...