2 National Guard members wounded in 'targeted' attack in D.C., authorities say

Updated November 26, 2025 at 6:20 PM CST

Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot and injured near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in what the city's mayor described as a "targeted" attack. The shooter, who was also shot, is in custody, according to authorities.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday evening, Jeffrey Carroll, the executive assistant chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m.

Carroll said a gunman came around a corner and opened fire at the Guard members who were on patrol.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot near the White House on Wednesday, local authorities said. A suspect is being detained at a local hospital.



Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Executive Assistant Chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department Jeffery Carroll stands near FBI Director Kash Patel as he speaks to the media following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers on November 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C.



Nearby Guard members quickly intervened and subdued the shooter, he said. The two injured Guard members and the shooter were later transported to a hospital. Carroll said it was unclear who shot the gunman.

A motive had not yet been determined. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on X that the person responsible would "be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was aware that two Guard members were "critically wounded."

He announced plans to send 500 more Guard troops to D.C. at the request of President Trump.

"This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure we make Washington, D.C. safe and beautiful," he added.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Members of the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement officers stage at the Farragut West Metro station as they respond to a shooting on November 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C.



Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU A view of the scene after two members of the National Guard were shot and wounded near the White House on November 26, 2025. A suspect has been taken into custody.



West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey had earlier said the Guard members were killed, but reversed himself less than half an hour later.

"We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members," he wrote on X.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was aware of the incident. The president was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen ... is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that federal agents were on the scene of the shooting. FBI Director Kash Patel also said on X that the bureau "is engaged and assisting with the investigation."

Over the past few months, more than 2,000 National Guard personnel have been sent to D.C. to assist with patrols and beautification efforts.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

More than half of the Guard members were brought in from other states, including about 179 Guard members from West Virginia, according to the military's Joint Task Force in D.C.

Trump began deploying troops to the nation's capital in early August over concerns about the city's crime rate. Last week, a federal judge ruled that the use of troops in D.C. was unlawful and ordered an end to the deployment. The judge's preliminary injunction has not yet taken effect to give the Trump administration time to appeal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

