Trump picks Casey Means for surgeon general, after first nominee withdraws

President Trump has switched up his pick for U.S. Surgeon General, tapping best-selling author and wellness influencer Dr. Casey Means in place of his initial pick, former Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

Nesheiwat's nomination was withdrawn following scrutiny over how she had represented her medical credentials, as first reported by independent journalist Tony Clark.

In an announcement on Truth Social, Trump said that Means "will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans."

Means has catapulted into the MAHA sphere over the past year, alongside her brother Calley Means, a prominent advisor to Sec. Kennedy following the publication of their book, Good Energy.

Both siblings often rail against the influence of the pharmaceutical and food industries in their many appearances on podcasts and other platforms.

In their book, Casey Means describes how she became disillusioned with medicine's failure to adequately address the most pressing causes of chronic illness in the country, including diet and lack of movement.

After attending Stanford Medical School, Means pursued a surgical residency at Oregon Health & Science University but dropped out before completing the program. She went on to start a functional medicine practice and founded the company Levels, which offers consumers continuous glucose monitors and an app to track their blood sugar.

Her website also markets various supplements and personal products.

She's raised concerns about some vaccines and the immunization schedule — and what she has called "corruption" at the FDA.

Last year, Means was one of the speakers at a highly publicized roundtable on American health and nutrition, hosted by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, which featured Secretary Kennedy, commissioner of Food and Drugs Dr. Marty Makary and other well-known allies of the Trump administration's MAHA agenda.

