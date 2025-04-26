משפחה אחת. תקיפה אחת. 132 שמות. תחקיר מעזה.

Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
Daniel Wood
Daniel Wood is a visual journalist at NPR, where he brings data and analyses into complex topics by paired reporting with custom charts, maps and explainers. He focuses on data-rich topics like COVID-19 outcomes, climate change and politics. His interest in tracking a small outbreak of a novel coronavirus in January 2020 helped position NPR to be among the leading news organizations to provide daily updates on the growth and impact of COVID-19 around the country and globe.