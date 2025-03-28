© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis Public Radio's view on federal funding for public media

The week's quiz has group chat drama. And don't worry, the answers aren't classified

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:24 AM CDT
From left: a second lady, a brown bear, a comedian.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Leon Neal/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images
From left: a second lady, a brown bear, a comedian.

Remember when Greenland was just that country that looks enormous on certain maps? Or that country whose name should be switched with Iceland's?

We all know this is no longer the case, but this week's coverage featured more Greenland drama than usual, including this minor kerfuffle and this explainer. And if you've been paying attention to it all, you'll get at least one question right!

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...

NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher. [Copyright 2025 NPR]