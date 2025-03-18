A federal judge says the USAID shutdown likely violated the Constitution

A federal judge has found that the Trump administration likely violated the Constitution when it effectively shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In a 68-page opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang, an Obama appointee, wrote that "the Court finds that Defendants' actions taken to shut down USAID on an accelerated basis, including its apparent decision to permanently close USAID headquarters without the approval of a duly appointed USAID Officer, likely violated the United States Constitution in multiple ways, and that these actions harmed not only Plaintiffs, but also the public interest, because they deprived the public's elected representatives in Congress of their constitutional authority to decide whether, when, and how to close down an agency created by Congress."

The plaintiffs are more than two dozen unnamed current or recently fired employees and contractors of USAID. The defendants are Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

USAID employees who were fired or put on administrative leave were told to show up at the now-shuttered USAID headquarters in Washington, D.C., late last month to collect their belongings. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said most foreign aid contracts will be canceled.



In recent days, the White House has criticized federal judges who've ruled against the executive branch's authority.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

