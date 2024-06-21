© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Which celebrity's mugshot set the internet ablaze this week? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Shaina Taub of Suffs, Team USA's Jamal Hill, former President George Washington.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP; Three Lions/Getty Images
Thursday was the earliest solstice in more than 200 years, punctuated by a Stonehenge glow down. Speaking of, a celebrity named Justin (but which one?!) also got a glow down, captured for eternity by the Sag Harbor Police Department.

So, will your score glow up or glow down? Find out … now!

Corrected: June 25, 2024 at 7:07 AM CDT
A previous version of the quiz incorrectly said Dr. Vivek H. Murthy cited the success of surgeon general's warnings on tobacco and alcohol labels in a New York Times op-ed. Rather, he specifically cited the efficacy of surgeon generals' warnings on alcohol and tobacco in an NPR interview.
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.