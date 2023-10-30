Noah Taborda is the Health Reporter at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri. He strives to provide a platform to amplify ideas and issues often underrepresented in the media and marginalized people and communities in an authentic and honest way that goes beyond the surface of the issues

Taborda began his journalism career in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri, covering local government while earning a bachelor’s degree in radio broadcasting at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He then worked as an intern at KCUR on the Central Standard show and in the newsroom before covering the state government for the Kansas Reflector. Taborda is also a 2020 Air New Voices Scholar.