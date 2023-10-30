Noah TabordaHealth Reporter | KCUR
Noah Taborda is the Health Reporter at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri. He strives to provide a platform to amplify ideas and issues often underrepresented in the media and marginalized people and communities in an authentic and honest way that goes beyond the surface of the issues
Taborda began his journalism career in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri, covering local government while earning a bachelor’s degree in radio broadcasting at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He then worked as an intern at KCUR on the Central Standard show and in the newsroom before covering the state government for the Kansas Reflector. Taborda is also a 2020 Air New Voices Scholar.
The Missouri Court of Appeals in Kansas City is weighing a pair of cases relating to a ballot initiative that would amend the Missouri Constitution to establish a right to abortion. The court is expected to rule soon.
Missouri's large local and statewide increases in syphilis cases are dramatic, but not surprising, experts said. Decreased funding for prevention and the coronavirus pandemic could be contributing to the sexually transmitted infection spreading among demographics.
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but driving while high is not. How do police detect impaired driving?Reports of impaired driving under the influence of marijuana have gone up over the past decade. But how do police officers determine if a driver is high — and are these tests accurate?
The University of Missouri will be establishing a National Center for Rural Mental Health, the university announced today. The center will be funded by...