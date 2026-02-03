Missouri Senate approves 5 appointments to state-controlled St. Louis police board

The Missouri Senate approved five appointments to the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday.

The appointees are:

Brad Artega, who owns a photography company.

Sonya Jenkins-Gray, former St. Louis personnel director who was fired by then-St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones last March.

St. Louis personnel director who was last March. Chris Saracino, the owner and operator of Bartolino’s Hospitality Group, which runs several restaurants in the St. Louis area.

Edward McVey, who owns Maggie O’Brien’s restaurant in St. Louis.

Don Brown, a car dealer who will serve as a nonvoting member.

Mayor Cara Spencer serves on the board, but her position doesn’t require confirmation.

The legislature passed a law last year to place the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department under state control for the first time since 2013.

The appointments were not confirmed last year because Gov. Mike Kehoe withdrew them to avoid conflict with a redistricting special session in September.

Senate Democrats have delayed all of the governor’s gubernatorial appointments this session in retaliation for the way last year ended with a forced vote on a new congressional map.

The appointments to the police board, along with many others, were approved without debate Tuesday after the Senate passed a rule change that increased the threshold for a maneuver to stop debate from 10 to 18 senators. There are a total of 34 senators.

The move, known as the previous question, is used to shut off debate and force a vote. It was deployed against filibustering Democrats several times last year – including during the special session on redistricting and initiative petitions, the repeal of voter-approved paid sick leave and the decision to put abortion back on the ballot .

Three Republicans spoke against the rule change, including Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, who said it would “inoculate and protect the minority.” It ultimately passed 23-11.