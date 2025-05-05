Preparations for the annual Festival of Nations resume after federal funding cut

Preparations for the Festival of Nations are underway after planning was paused earlier this year due to a loss of federal funding, according to the International Institute of St. Louis.

In February, the institute announced that it had to furlough nearly 60% of its staff after the Trump administration drastically cut federal funding for refugee resettlement services.

The cuts included three staff members on the events team, which helped organize the annual event.

The popular multicultural festival showcases the region’s diverse cultures through art, music and food and is held in Tower Grove Park.

David Gonzalez, vice president of development for the International Institute, said it was never the organization’s intention to cancel the event. He added that it has a new resonance this year.

“I think there's a narrative that we are not a nation that's welcoming of immigrants and refugees,” Gonzalez said. “I think that the festival is a way for people who really believe that this country is great because of new arrivals, because of new Americans, to come together and showcase that history, to showcase the diverse multiculturalism of the St Louis community.”

The institute moved some of its funding for operations and events to support programs and services for new immigrants in the city, which led to the pause in planning.

For example, the institute is unable to offer citizenship classes, which help immigrants prepare for their citizenship test and naturalization interview, due to the lack of federal funding.

The organization is implementing some cost-saving measures, including cuts to the marketing budget and not inviting some regional talent to perform.

Gonzalez said that no one big donor has stepped up to help fill the gap, but some local sponsors have offered lower rates for services, and volunteers have stepped in to help fill gaps in staffing.

However, the event will still have two stages with local performers and vendors from across the region. The festival is accepting vendor applications until May 23.

The festival is scheduled for Aug. 23-24.

