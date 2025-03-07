Affton High School vandalized with hate symbols and graffiti

Affton High School in South County has been vandalized with graffiti containing hateful images and language, according to district officials.

Staff members arrived at the school Friday morning to find swastikas and the racist, misspelled phrase “WITE POWER” spray-painted on the front of the school, according to a statement from Superintendent Travis Bracht sent to families.

District officials reported the vandalism to local law enforcement and said the graffiti was cleaned off the building before the end of the school day.

Community members came out Friday afternoon to support students by holding up encouraging signs across the street from the high school on MacKenzie Road.

Hiba Ahmad / St. Louis Public Radio Jan Lavar, a 30-year resident of Affton, holds a sign of support for students Friday afternoon along MacKenzie Road, across the street from Affton High School. Lavar has grandchildren who attend the school. District officials say someone spray-painted hate symbols and graffiti on the front of the high school building early Friday morning.

"The kids came in seeing hateful messages that match the greater narrative in the country, so it was important to leave the school day today and start the weekend with messages of love and support from capital-A adults from their community," said Nat Hilterbrand, a parent of two Affton High School students who organized the effort.

“As a district, we remain committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment. We stand with and support all of our students, staff, and families, as well as all members of our community who are affected by this unacceptable act,” Bracht said in a statement.

The district is home to nearly 2,500 students, about 70% of whom are white, 9% Black, 4.7% Asian, 7% Hispanic or Latino and 8% classified as multiracial, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Hate has no home in [the] Affton School District. This incident strengthens our resolve to ensure that our schools remain safe, welcoming spaces where every student is valued and respected,” Bracht said.

