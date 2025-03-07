© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Affton High School vandalized with hate symbols and graffiti

St. Louis Public Radio | By Hiba Ahmad
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:54 PM CST
Updated March 7, 2025 at 6:21 PM CST
Standing along MacKenzie Road, Amanda Stanley, Katie Hotzie-Wilson and Nat Hilterbrand (from left to right) hold signs of support for students across the street from Affton High School on Friday afternoon. District officials say someone spray-painted hate symbols and swastikas on the front of the building early Friday morning.
Hiba Ahmad
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Standing along MacKenzie Road, from left, Amanda Stanley, Katie Hotzie-Wilson and Nat Hilterbrand hold signs of support for students across the street from Affton High School on Friday. District officials say someone spray-painted hate symbols and swastikas on the front of the school early Friday morning.

Affton High School in South County has been vandalized with graffiti containing hateful images and language, according to district officials.

Staff members arrived at the school Friday morning to find swastikas and the racist, misspelled phrase “WITE POWER” spray-painted on the front of the school, according to a statement from Superintendent Travis Bracht sent to families.

District officials reported the vandalism to local law enforcement and said the graffiti was cleaned off the building before the end of the school day.

Community members came out Friday afternoon to support students by holding up encouraging signs across the street from the high school on MacKenzie Road.

Jan Lavar, a 30-year resident of Affton, holds a sign of support for students along MacKenzie Road, across the street from Affton High School. Lavar has grandchildren who attend the school. District officials say someone spray-painted hate symbols and graffiti on the front of the high school building early Friday morning.
Hiba Ahmad
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Jan Lavar, a 30-year resident of Affton, holds a sign of support for students Friday afternoon along MacKenzie Road, across the street from Affton High School. Lavar has grandchildren who attend the school. District officials say someone spray-painted hate symbols and graffiti on the front of the high school building early Friday morning.

"The kids came in seeing hateful messages that match the greater narrative in the country, so it was important to leave the school day today and start the weekend with messages of love and support from capital-A adults from their community," said Nat Hilterbrand, a parent of two Affton High School students who organized the effort.

“As a district, we remain committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment. We stand with and support all of our students, staff, and families, as well as all members of our community who are affected by this unacceptable act,” Bracht said in a statement.

The district is home to nearly 2,500 students, about 70% of whom are white, 9% Black, 4.7% Asian, 7% Hispanic or Latino and 8% classified as multiracial, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Hate has no home in [the] Affton School District. This incident strengthens our resolve to ensure that our schools remain safe, welcoming spaces where every student is valued and respected,” Bracht said.
Hiba Ahmad
Hiba Ahmad is the education reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.
