SLPS Board of Education candidate Robert Mason drops out of race

Robert Mason, who runs a real estate development firm, has dropped out of the race for the St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education.

There are now 11 candidates running for three seats on the board for the April 8 election.

Mason, a lifelong resident of St. Louis, said in a statement that he believes he can better serve the community through his philanthropic work.

Mason said he had hoped to bring his expertise in real estate to the board to help the district navigate its surplus properties.

Mason did not endorse any candidate.

Voters can meet the remaining candidates at various forums over the next couple of weeks.

American Federations of Teachers Local 420 Candidate Forum

Where: Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Ave.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26

Coalition for STL Kids Candidate Forum

Where: The Drip Community Coffee House, 3615 Potomac St.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 26

League of Women Voters' St. Louis Candidate Forum

Where: St. Louis Public Library-Central Library, 1301 Olive St.

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 9

