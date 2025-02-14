St. Louis judge orders KDHX to let volunteers vote at much-anticipated meeting

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge on Friday ordered KDHX to restore the membership status of the 120 people the community radio station’s leaders dismissed from the nonprofit organization on Jan. 31.

Two former DJs and 14 anonymous co-plaintiffs asked Judge Joan Moriarty in a Thursday hearing to tell KDHX that it must welcome those volunteers back and restore their voting rights with the nonprofit organization — days before an annual meeting at which key decisions about the station’s future could be made.

The judge granted the temporary restraining order.

The financially imperiled radio station’s leaders are “enjoined from terminating the membership of Plaintiffs and/or preventing Plaintiffs from participation in the annual meeting and election of board members” scheduled for Tuesday evening, Moriarty wrote.

KDHX lawyer John M. Reynolds said in court there would be no votes at the meeting, calling it merely informational. But the station’s bylaws say the meeting's purpose is to vote on directors and conduct any other station business.

A two-thirds vote of members present Tuesday would also be needed to approve any sale of the station’s broadcast license. Reynolds said that KDHX leaders are looking at selling the debt-saddled station’s assets and that it is “two steps from bankruptcy.”

When STLPR asked KDHX leaders in December if they were considering selling the license, they did not answer.

KDHX did not immediately respond Friday when asked what the agenda for the annual meeting will be, or if any votes will be taken.

