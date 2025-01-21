© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Illinois joins three other states in suing to stop Trump birthright citizenship order

Chicago Sun-Times | By Tina Sfondeles
Published January 21, 2025 at 3:30 PM CST
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined three other states Tuesday in suing President Donald Trump to stop an executive order that fails to recognize the children of immigrants without legal status as U.S. citizens.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and three other attorneys general are suing President Donald Trump over the constitutionality of his Inauguration Day executive order that would end birthright citizenship for the children of immigrants without legal status.

Attorneys general in 18 other states also filed a similar lawsuit Tuesday in federal district court in Massachusetts.

The Illinois suit was filed in the Western District of Washington, along with attorneys general from Arizona, Oregon and Washington.

The suit claims Trump’s executive order violates the 14th Amendment and the Immigration and Nationality Act, which specifies that the law does not empower the president to determine who should or should not be granted U.S. citizenship at birth.

As promised, Trump issued dozens of executive orders Monday, including withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accords, reinstating TikTok and pardoning more than 1,500 people for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This story was originally published by the Chicago Sun-Times.
Tina Sfondeles
Tina Sfondeles is the chief political reporter, covering all levels of government and politics with a special focus on the Illinois General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration and statewide and federal elections.
