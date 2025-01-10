© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
KMST FM in Rolla is experiencing an outage due to icing on the antenna. Listen via our live stream at stlpr.org or on the STLPR app.

St. Louis aldermen approve municipal photo ID program

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:58 PM CST
The Gateway Arch and St. Louis skyline is seen from a C-21
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Beginning in July, people who have lived in St. Louis for at least 15 days will be eligible for a free photo identification card through a program run by the city treasurer.

The City of St. Louis is on the verge of making it easier for residents to get a photo identification card.

The Board of Aldermen on Friday unanimously approved the creation of the Gateway Card program. Once the measure is signed by Mayor Tishaura Jones, the treasurer’s office will have six months to roll out the program. That office will also administer the program.

People who have lived in the city for at least 15 days would be eligible for the free card, which could be used to obtain housing or employment. It will not change someone’s immigration status and cannot be used for voting or to buy items that require age verification like alcohol, tobacco or marijuana.

Sixth Ward Alderwoman Daniela Velazquez said Friday that a number of local businesses have agreed to accept the card as a form of identification and that she is working on identifying others.
Tags
News Briefs St. Louis Board of AldermenDaniela VelazquezTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
Rachel Lippmann
