St. Louis aldermen approve municipal photo ID program

The City of St. Louis is on the verge of making it easier for residents to get a photo identification card.

The Board of Aldermen on Friday unanimously approved the creation of the Gateway Card program. Once the measure is signed by Mayor Tishaura Jones, the treasurer’s office will have six months to roll out the program. That office will also administer the program.

People who have lived in the city for at least 15 days would be eligible for the free card, which could be used to obtain housing or employment. It will not change someone’s immigration status and cannot be used for voting or to buy items that require age verification like alcohol, tobacco or marijuana.

Sixth Ward Alderwoman Daniela Velazquez said Friday that a number of local businesses have agreed to accept the card as a form of identification and that she is working on identifying others.