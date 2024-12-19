© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Prosecutor nominee says she was asked to find ‘dirt’ on St. Louis County Council candidate

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:29 PM CST
Gov. Mike Parson’s nominee to be the next St. Louis County prosecutor says someone working on behalf of County Executive Sam Page called her twice in October seeking “dirt” on a candidate for St. Louis County Council.

Melissa Price Smith, currently an assistant prosecuting attorney in the county, made the accusations Tuesday night during a council committee meeting. She told council members that she did not know the identity of the caller.

The target, she said, was Michael Archer, the Republican councilman-elect of the 6th District.

“I told them I had no dirt on Mike Archer, and that it was my understanding that he quit years before I began,” Smith said. “I received a call two days later from the same person on behalf of Dr. Page telling me to try harder.”

A spokesman for Page said the county executive has no idea what Smith is talking about.

Archer worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the 1980s and '90s; Smith has been in the same role for 17 years.

In response to questions from Republican Mark Harder of Ballwin, Smith said the person was uncomfortable calling her the second time but “felt it was necessary because they were asked.”

Page has chosen Cort VanOstran to replace Wesley Bell. A county judge is currently weighing whether the county executive or the governor has the authority to make the nomination.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
