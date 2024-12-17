Jones asks FBI, state auditor to investigate St. Louis’ building division

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is requesting that the FBI and state auditor investigate the city building division after allegations of corruption against two inspectors.

A spokesperson for Jones said Tuesday she’s also instructed the Department of Public Safety to open an investigation into the matter. One inspector resigned, but the investigation is still ongoing. A second inspector was placed on leave, pending an investigation.

Last week, St. Louis Magazine reported that building division inspectors had ties to contracts with family members. Farst Construction received about $1 million in ARPA funds and is registered to a Maryland Heights apartment where a building inspector’s ex-wife lives. She denies being associated with the company. The inspector also has ties to another company, this one receiving about $1.35 million from the city and owned by his wife, the magazine reported .