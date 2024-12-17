© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Jones asks FBI, state auditor to investigate St. Louis’ building division

St. Louis Public Radio | By Chad Davis
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:10 PM CST
Tishaura Jones, mayor, gives a speech during the news conference at the Police Headquarters on Monday, July 29, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, pictured in July, has called on the FBI and Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick to investigate the city's building division after allegations of corruption.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is requesting that the FBI and state auditor investigate the city building division after allegations of corruption against two inspectors.

A spokesperson for Jones said Tuesday she’s also instructed the Department of Public Safety to open an investigation into the matter. One inspector resigned, but the investigation is still ongoing. A second inspector was placed on leave, pending an investigation.

Last week, St. Louis Magazine reported that building division inspectors had ties to contracts with family members. Farst Construction received about $1 million in ARPA funds and is registered to a Maryland Heights apartment where a building inspector’s ex-wife lives. She denies being associated with the company. The inspector also has ties to another company, this one receiving about $1.35 million from the city and owned by his wife, the magazine reported.

Five on Your Side reports that a building inspector was also pressuring day care owners to pay them.
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
