Nelly and Metro Boomin planning music festival to honor their St. Louis roots

Two hip-hop luminaries proud of their St. Louis roots are planning a new festival for the city in 2025.

Nelly and Metro Boomin said they’re planning the Smokin’ Hayride festival for sometime next year. A spokesperson said Tuesday that the festival will include artists from multiple genres.

Nelly announced the plans Sunday at his annual Black And White Ball, which was held at the Four Seasons hotel. Metro Boomin was present for the announcement as well.

No additional details are available.

