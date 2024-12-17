© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Nelly and Metro Boomin planning music festival to honor their St. Louis roots

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jeremy D. Goodwin
Published December 17, 2024 at 11:28 AM CST
Nelly speaks to students and members of the media on Tuesday during 314 Day celebrations at Harris-Stowe State University in Midtown.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Nelly, shown last year at Harris-Stowe State University, said Sunday that he and Metro Boomin are planning a music festival in St. Louis for next year.

Two hip-hop luminaries proud of their St. Louis roots are planning a new festival for the city in 2025.

Nelly and Metro Boomin said they’re planning the Smokin’ Hayride festival for sometime next year. A spokesperson said Tuesday that the festival will include artists from multiple genres.

Nelly announced the plans Sunday at his annual Black And White Ball, which was held at the Four Seasons hotel. Metro Boomin was present for the announcement as well.

No additional details are available.
Tags
NellyMetro BoominMusicMusic FestivalLocal MusicRap Music
Jeremy D. Goodwin
Jeremy is the arts & culture reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
Jeremy D. Goodwin
