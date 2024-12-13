Brentwood schools cancel school after threat, police investigating

All Brentwood schools canceled classes Friday in response to a threat.

Brentwood School District officials notified families that it was canceling school as the Brentwood Police Department investigates the threat. Neither the the district nor police provided specific details about the threat or its source.

In a statement, City of Brentwood spokesperson Michelle Boyer acknowledged the harm these threats have on students.

“The City and School District are aware of the impact these types of threats can have on the community and are working to mitigate any potential risk to our schools and the community,” Boyer said.

Additional officers will be stationed at the school as the department investigates.

This is the latest school in the St. Louis region forced to cancel classes due to threats of violence.

This story has been corrected to indicate the closure was for all Brentwood schools.

