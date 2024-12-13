© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brentwood schools cancel school after threat, police investigating

St. Louis Public Radio | By Marissanne Lewis-Thompson
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:50 PM CST
An illustration of a classroom full of students.
Brentwood School District
Brentwood School District officials canceled classes district-wide on Friday following unspecified threats toward Brentwood Middle School.

All Brentwood schools canceled classes Friday in response to a threat.

Brentwood School District officials notified families that it was canceling school as the Brentwood Police Department investigates the threat. Neither the the district nor police provided specific details about the threat or its source.

In a statement, City of Brentwood spokesperson Michelle Boyer acknowledged the harm these threats have on students.

“The City and School District are aware of the impact these types of threats can have on the community and are working to mitigate any potential risk to our schools and the community,” Boyer said.

Additional officers will be stationed at the school as the department investigates.

This is the latest school in the St. Louis region forced to cancel classes due to threats of violence.

This story has been corrected to indicate the closure was for all Brentwood schools.
Tags
News Briefs School ViolenceBrentwood School DistrictTop Stories
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson
Marissanne is the afternoon newscaster at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Marissanne Lewis-Thompson
Related Content