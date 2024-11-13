School board president for Special School District in St. Louis County resigns

The school board president for Special School District in St. Louis County has resigned.

Katie Pottroff, who has served as president since 2023, said she is stepping down to focus on her family. She was originally elected to the board in 2019 and was in the last year of her term. She was not planning to seek reelection in the spring.

“While the District is navigating some challenges, my decision is solely based on putting my family’s needs at the forefront,” Pottroff said in a statement. “I am confident that the remaining Board members, along with Superintendent Dr. Maclin, will continue making meaningful progress toward righting the ship.”

Pottroff’s resignation comes as the district is dealing with a $50 million budget deficit and a hiring freeze this school year.

According to a statement from the district, Michael Maclin, the district’s superintendent, will work with the board to fill the president’s vacant seat until spring elections.

“President Pottroff has been a pillar of strength, compassion, and understanding on our Board. Her presence will be greatly missed,” Maclin said.

Earlier this year, Maclin announced the district’s plans to tackle the budget shortfall. The district cut back on hiring and infrastructure-related projects.

The district is also in the process of making staffing changes. Some educators and administrators might be reallocated in the new year to better serve student needs, according to the district.

Created in 1957, Special School District is the largest in Missouri that serves students with specialized needs.