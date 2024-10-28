Green Street faces another financial lawsuit, this time for back taxes in St. Louis

The troubled St. Louis real estate developer Green Street continues to face mounting financial problems.

The City of St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly sued Green Street Carondelet Investors for $36,295 in delinquent earnings or payroll taxes from 2022.

No attorney was listed for the defendant, one of the many Missouri LLCs registered to Green Street founder and CEO Philip Hulse. Green Street did not immediately return a request for comment.

The developer’s challenges continue to grow after it indefinitely closed the Armory last month and a lawsuit was filed this month by People’s National Bank that seeks more than $24 million and the ability to take control of the entertainment venue.

The lawsuits from the St. Louis and People’s National Bank are far from the only ones filed against Green Street this year. A handful of other filings from various contractors individually seek anywhere from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars from Green Street alleging the company breached its contracts with them.

The civil courts have already ruled against Green Street in three cases, ordering the developer to pay a total of $39,603.84.

