Deadline to file for refunds of St. Louis earnings tax is Tuesday

People who live outside St. Louis and worked remotely for companies based in the city during the early years of the coronavirus pandemic have one more day to apply for refunds of the city’s 1% earnings tax.

Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly’s office will accept refund applications for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax years through Tuesday. The reopened window was part of the agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by six workers who had routinely submitted applications for refunds for days they had traveled for business but were denied refunds for remote work arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The refunds are only available for days people worked from outside their office.

Officials set aside $26 million in the city’s fiscal 2025 budget to cover the cost of the refunds and interest. A spokeswoman for Daly said that through August, the city had paid out nearly $11 million.