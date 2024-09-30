© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Deadline to file for refunds of St. Louis earnings tax is Tuesday

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The City of St. Louis City Hall on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The deadline to apply for earnings tax refunds for remote work in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax years is Oct. 1.

People who live outside St. Louis and worked remotely for companies based in the city during the early years of the coronavirus pandemic have one more day to apply for refunds of the city’s 1% earnings tax.

Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly’s office will accept refund applications for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax years through Tuesday. The reopened window was part of the agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by six workers who had routinely submitted applications for refunds for days they had traveled for business but were denied refunds for remote work arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The refunds are only available for days people worked from outside their office.

Officials set aside $26 million in the city’s fiscal 2025 budget to cover the cost of the refunds and interest. A spokeswoman for Daly said that through August, the city had paid out nearly $11 million.

The 1% tax makes up the largest share of the city’s general revenue. The mayor has named a 12-person council to look at other sources of income for the city.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
