© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This week’s geospatial conferences in St. Louis highlight the local industry

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Schmid
Published September 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth, the current NGA director, stands in front of a podium at the 2023 GEOIN symposium in St. Louis. Text on a screen behind him reads "From Maps to Metaverse."
Eric Schmid
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, the current NGA director, gives a keynote address at the 2023 GEOINT symposium in St. Louis on May 22, 2023. The region hosts a few other geospatial conferences this week and is set to host GEOINT again in May 2025.

Businesses, academics and government officials involved in the geospatial intelligence sector will convene in St. Louis this week, as the region hosts a range of events.

GeoFutures Week will focus on the development and application of geospatial models that help with real-world challenges beyond those in defense.

“There are geospatial applications within finance, within agriculture. A product moving through a manufacturing facility and being able to track where it's at at any given time,” said Maggie Kost, chief business attraction officer for Greater St. Louis Inc.

These types of events can help reinforce the region’s position as a geospatial hub, especially as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new headquarters are set to open by early 2026, she said.

“You can have the best, prettiest marketing materials but coming and seeing it for yourself is really an incredible way to learn about a place,” she said. “It’s so important for us to do things like this and to really position St. Louis as a center for geospatial excellence.”

St. Louis is set to host the annual GEO-INT symposium next May, which the region last hosted in 2023. Kost said it’s significant for the convention to return to St. Louis as it attracts thousands in the geospatial intelligence community.
Tags
News Briefs National Geospatial-Intelligence AgencyGeospatialTaylor Geospatial InstituteNGATechnologyTop Stories
Eric Schmid
Eric Schmid covers business and economic development for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Eric Schmid
Related Content