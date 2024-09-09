This week’s geospatial conferences in St. Louis highlight the local industry

Businesses, academics and government officials involved in the geospatial intelligence sector will convene in St. Louis this week, as the region hosts a range of events.

GeoFutures Week will focus on the development and application of geospatial models that help with real-world challenges beyond those in defense.

“There are geospatial applications within finance, within agriculture. A product moving through a manufacturing facility and being able to track where it's at at any given time,” said Maggie Kost, chief business attraction officer for Greater St. Louis Inc.

These types of events can help reinforce the region’s position as a geospatial hub, especially as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new headquarters are set to open by early 2026, she said.

“You can have the best, prettiest marketing materials but coming and seeing it for yourself is really an incredible way to learn about a place,” she said. “It’s so important for us to do things like this and to really position St. Louis as a center for geospatial excellence.”

St. Louis is set to host the annual GEO-INT symposium next May, which the region last hosted in 2023. Kost said it’s significant for the convention to return to St. Louis as it attracts thousands in the geospatial intelligence community.