Ted Drewes Jr., who made his family’s frozen custard business a St. Louis institution, dies at 96

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lauren Brennecke
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:53 PM CDT
From left to right: Rod Cameron, Jeff Alblinger, and his wife Diane, from Redlands California, enjoy Ted Drewes Frozen Custard before going to a Cardinals game on Tuesday, August 28, 2024.
From left to right: Rod Cameron, Jeff Alblinger, and his wife Diane, from Redlands, Calif., enjoy Ted Drewes Frozen Custard before going to a Cardinals game on Tuesday.

Ted Drewes Jr., who led his family’s beloved frozen custard business in St. Louis for decades, has died. He was 96.

Ted Drewes Jr. holds a custard upside down to demonstrate its admirable viscosity.
Ted Drewes
Ted Drewes Jr. celebrated his 96th birthday on February 17. The beloved St. Louis custard business toasted him and his devotion to the dessert

Drewes followed in the footsteps of his father, Ted Drewes Sr., who opened his first frozen custard store in Florida in 1929. A year later, the elder Drewes opened another store on Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis and the South Grand store in 1931.

In 1941, the family opened the store on Chippewa Street, now Ted Drewes’ flagship location.

Drewes Jr. led the dessert shop for more than 80 years, helped by four generations of family members and employees. He expanded the family business to sell other treats and Christmas trees.

In a Facebook post to mark his birthday in February, company representatives described Drewes as “a living legend.”

“His dedication to keeping the St. Louis staple alive for generations is truly inspiring,” they wrote.

Details about his funeral services are pending.

From left to right: Jessica Szymczak, 28, and her mother Julie, 61, and her aunt Lisa Carr, 57, sit on benches enjoying Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Tuesday, August 28, 2024.
From left to right: Jessica Szymczak, 28, and her mother Julie, 61, and her aunt Lisa Carr, 57, sit on benches Tuesday enjoying Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
Whit Westbrook, 4, leans on his mother, Kelsey while having a frozen treat from Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Tuesday.
Whit Westbrook, 4, leans on his mother, Kelsey while having a frozen treat from Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Tuesday.
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard shirts hang inside the shop's window on Tuesday.
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard shirts hang inside the shop's window on Tuesday.
People standout Ted Drewes Frozen Custard waiting to order on a hot Tuesday, August 28, 2024.
Customers make their orders at Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on a hot Tuesday afternoon.
Lauren Brennecke
Lauren Brennecke is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate of Webster University.
