Ted Drewes Jr., who made his family’s frozen custard business a St. Louis institution, dies at 96

Ted Drewes Jr., who led his family’s beloved frozen custard business in St. Louis for decades, has died. He was 96.

Drewes followed in the footsteps of his father, Ted Drewes Sr., who opened his first frozen custard store in Florida in 1929. A year later, the elder Drewes opened another store on Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis and the South Grand store in 1931.

In 1941, the family opened the store on Chippewa Street, now Ted Drewes’ flagship location.

Drewes Jr. led the dessert shop for more than 80 years, helped by four generations of family members and employees. He expanded the family business to sell other treats and Christmas trees.

In a Facebook post to mark his birthday in February, company representatives described Drewes as “a living legend.”

“His dedication to keeping the St. Louis staple alive for generations is truly inspiring,” they wrote.

Details about his funeral services are pending.

