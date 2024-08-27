Manchester police chief resigns following internal investigation

The police chief for the City of Manchester is resigning at the end of the month.

Police Chief Scott Will has been on administrative leave since mid-July as part of an “internal personnel investigation.”

On Monday, the city announced the departure and its terms, which include Will’s salary and benefits through Aug. 31, in a statement . The city will pay out his accrued unused vacation time, which totals $6,922.04, and the employer portion of his September COBRA health insurance coverage.

Will and the city will enter into a standard mutual non-disparagement agreement — a contract promising neither will speak negatively about the other party publicly.

The statement does not include any further details about the investigation leading up to the agreement, and it adds that no further details will be made available.

Previously, the city had said that the investigation does not concern the unauthorized use of the Regional Justice Information System, a virtual library used by area departments to access information such as vehicle registration and warrants. The neighboring city of Ballwin is facing a lawsuit over allegations its former police chief, Doug Schaeffler, misused the system before his December 2023 termination.

Manchester Deputy Police Chief Capt. Craig Smith resigned at the onset of the investigation in July.

The city will now begin the search to hire a new police chief.

