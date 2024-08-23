St. Louis mayor vetoes charter modernization bill

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will not undergo a name change in November.

Mayor Tishaura Jones on Friday vetoed a bill that would have modernized language in the city charter. Among other changes, it would have renamed the Board of Aldermen to the St. Louis City Council.

The objection was not on policy grounds, Jones said in her veto letter to the board. She was instead concerned the language summarizing the proposal for the ballot did not match what was in the legislation, in violation of state law.

“The Board, and especially bill sponsor Alderman [Shane] Cohn, put significant work in on this over the summer under time constraints,” Jones said. “My office is committed to continuing to work with him and the Board during the upcoming fall session on a Charter language modernization bill.”

Cohn, who represents the Third Ward, echoed his commitment to advancing a bill that could pass legal muster.

While Board President Megan Green could under the rules call a meeting for late Monday or Tuesday to override Jones’ veto, such a move would likely not be successful – it requires 10 votes, and the bill went to Jones with only 9 ayes.

Three additional proposals will be on the November ballot, after Jones allowed them to take effect without her signature. They would:

Create a Department of Transportation that would handle policy across all forms of mobility, including for pedestrians and cyclists.

A spokesman for Jones said she chose not to sign the bill because changing the name of the streets department would not provide increased funding.

“Real change requires in-depth discussion with departments around reform for more predictable funding streams and long-term capital planning,” said Conner Kerrigan, her director of communications.

Give the board additional budgeting authority.

Jones did not sign the bill because she was worried about additional earmarks that could harm the city’s credit rating. Comptroller Darlene Green had also opposed the measure on similar grounds.

Eliminate the cap on municipal fines for illegal dumping, unpermitted demolitions and other offenses “regarding the preservation and protection of environmental conditions."

Kerrigan said Jones chose not to sign this bill because it was not a recommendation from the Charter Commission and the process for the bill did not include enough public input.