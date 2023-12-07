Michele SkalickyNews Director | Ozarks Public Radio
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. When she isn't working, Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
-
A longtime Monett Times newspaper reporter has held the vigil annually for more than 30 years in the southwest Missouri town.
-
The measure limits drag shows to downtown Branson because the area was “created to ensure that the peace and safety of residential and neighborhood-adjacent districts were not negatively impacted by live entertainment uses.”
-
Branson, Missouri, passes first reading of new ordinance that would restrict drag shows in the tourist townThe new ordinance, which passed a first reading 3-2 Tuesday night, would require a permit to host a drag show and would not allow shows within 600 feet of any religious institution, park or school. It would also bar anyone under 18 from attending a drag show.
-
Voters in Nixa will decide whether to recall Mayor Brian Steele on November 2.
-
An invasive species in Missouri is causing damage to the landscape, threatening native species and spreading disease. The Missouri Department of...
-
Missourians who are eligible for Food Stamp benefits will receive their February Food Stamp benefit early. The United States Department of Agriculture,...
-
The U. S. Coast Guard raised the amphibious vehicle involved in Thursday night's fatal accident to the surface of Table Rock Lake from about 40 feet of...
-
Veterans’ homes in Missouri will receive more than $33 million for repairs and renovations under legislation signed by Governor Jay Nixon today in...