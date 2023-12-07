© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michele Skalicky

News Director | Ozarks Public Radio

Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. When she isn't working, Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.