Meg CunninghamStatehouse Reporter | Kansas City Beacon
Meg Cunningham is The Beacon’s Missouri Statehouse reporter. Previously, Meg worked as a national politics reporter for ABC News in Washington, D.C., where she covered campaigns and elections. Meg is a Kansas City native and graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors, cooking and yoga.
-
Out of 11 versions of a petition submitted to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, abortion rights supporters appear focused on six, with an eye to winning over voters.
-
After the General Assembly failed to pass any legislation putting restrictions on ESG investing, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft introduced a rule to create parameters for banks and investors.