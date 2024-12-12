© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Federal prosecutors in St. Louis indict 14 in remote IT scheme that funded North Korea

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published December 12, 2024 at 3:04 PM CST
Special Agent in Charge Ashley T. Johnson speaks during a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s office in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. Johnson detailed the FBI’s first indictment in a wide-spread North Korean scheme where bad actors use American identities to obtain jobs and later funnel money to North Korea nuke programs.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Special Agent in Charge Ashley T. Johnson of the FBI in St. Louis announced charges Thursday against 14 North Korean men over a scheme to use remote IT workers to funnel money to North Korea's nuclear weapons programs. The indictment is the first in the scheme, which prosecutors said ran for at least six years.

Fourteen men with ties to the government of North Korea have been charged in federal court with involvement in a scheme that used remote IT workers to funnel $88 million to the country’s nuclear weapons program.

“To prop up its brutal regime, the North Korean government directs IT workers to gain employment through fraud, steal sensitive information from U.S. companies, and siphon money back to the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea],” Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Thursday. “This indictment of 14 North Korean nationals exposes their alleged sanctions evasion and should serve as a warning to companies around the globe — be on alert for this malicious activity by the DPRK regime.”

The sophisticated scheme involved at least 130 people, said Ashley Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI in St. Louis. The 14 charged in the indictment include the reputed leaders and some of the IT workers.

The indictment, which was filed Wednesday, does not list any St. Louis-area companies or nonprofits as victims, but Johnson said the office is aware of victims in the region. She would not say whether they were companies or individuals who had had their identity stolen and used by the North Koreans.

Over the past six years, the indictment says, the men would steal, borrow or pay to use the identities of people in the U.S. to get hired to work remotely as IT support for U.S. companies. They would then send their paychecks back to North Korea. In some cases, they would also extort payments from the companies by threatening to release stolen sensitive information,

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. If your company has hired fully remote IT workers, more likely than not you have hired, or at least interviewed, a North Korean national working on behalf of the North Korean government,” Johnson said.

Though it is unlikely any of the men will ever see the inside of a U.S courtroom, Johnson said the charges help raise awareness of the scheme among Americans.

“The reward that the State Department has put out also gives exposure to those individuals within North Korea and other countries, should they try to perpetuate the same types of schemes,” she said.

In October, the St. Louis office announced that it has seized websites used by the two front companies to advertise fully remote IT workers.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
